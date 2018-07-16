Advanced Manufacturing Classes To Be Offered At MCC This Fall

July 16, 2018

New classes are opening up for students and graduates looking to begin a career in what is now being called the “professional trades.”



Come the Fall 2018 semester, Mott Community College’s Livingston Branch Center will be offering a host of new courses for students preparing to enter the industrial workforce. Welding, Industrial Construction Safety, Computer Numerical Control Lathe and Mill classes have been added to their training curriculum.



Site Manager for the Livingston Branch Center, Doris Stromer, said there has been a national shift towards changing the term “skilled trades” into “professional trades” because these aren’t the jobs of old. Stromer says that manufacturing today isn’t like it was in the past. Many of the factories are clean and employers are looking for people with higher degrees, like in robotics. Some students may make $18-$20 an hour after graduation.



Stromer said that these classes will help fill a growing demand they are seeing from manufacturers. Mott Community College has been doing a non-credit program for years, but with more companies wanting educated workers, this is an opportunity for students to earn a certificate or associate’s degree in these fields.



Classes begin September 4th, but Stromer suggests that interested students should apply as soon as possible. MCC is keeping classes small this first semester, with some having the capacity for only 11 students. Visit the link below for more information. (MK)