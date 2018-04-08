Local Boy Wins Bike, Helmet In Dental Sweepstakes

April 8, 2018

A sweepstakes winner for a campaign encouraging children to maintain healthy oral hygiene has been announced by a local dentistry. In honor of National Children’s Dental Health month earlier this year, the Howell My Community Dental Center, or MCDC, ran a contest for kids 10 and under. The slogan for this year’s campaign was “brush your teeth with fluoride toothpaste and clean between your teeth for a healthy smile.” With a parent or guardian’s consent, children had a chance at winning a free bicycle and helmet.



The winner, Dallas Marchak, was presented a brand new, red BMX-style Next Wipeout bike and matching helmet at the Howell center on Monday. The MCDC is the largest non-profit Dental Support Organization in the country and has 38 centers in Michigan. They welcome patients covered through Medicaid, Healthy Kids Dental, Healthy Michigan Plan and those privately insured. They also offer the My Dental Program for those without insurance, providing reduced fees based on household income. They offer comprehensive care including exams, cleanings, filling, extractions, and dentures. For more information, visit www.mydental.org, or call (877)313-6232. (MK)