Portion Of McGregor Road To Close In Hamburg Township Friday

July 12, 2018

A portion of a well-traveled road in Hamburg Township will be closed to traffic for most of the day Friday.



The Livingston County Road Commission advises that crews will be replacing a drain crossing under McGregor Road, approximately 750 feet south of M-36. The Road Commission advises that portion of McGregor Road will be completely closed to through traffic. Local traffic will have access. Work involves excavating a trench to place a culvert and back-fill.



The closure is anticipated to be in place from 8am to 3pm Friday. Signs notifying motorists of the closure are up and alternate routes are advised. (JM)