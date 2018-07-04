Volunteers Needed For MDNR Stewardship Workdays

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources is putting out the call for stewardship volunteers in the coming weeks at state parks.



The DNR is always looking for dedicated volunteers to help restore and maintain fragile, native ecosystems in more than twenty state parks across southern Michigan. Volunteer stewardship workdays are taking place at a handful of state parks throughout July. Volunteers will pull invasive plants like spotted knapweed and sweet clover from prairies and dunes. They’ll also cut invasive shrubs like honeysuckle and buckthorn from wet mesic flatwoods to restore balance to high-quality natural areas.



Locally, workdays are planned at the Island lake State Recreation Area on Saturday, July 7th and 21st; the Brighton Recreation Area on Sunday, July 8th and 22nd; the Pinckney Recreation Area on Saturday, July 28th and at the Highland Recreation Area, also on July 28th. More information about the volunteer stewardship workdays is available through the link. (JM)