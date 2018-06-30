MDOT Easing Off Of Construction For 4th Of July

June 30, 2018

The Michigan Department of Transportation is doing what they can to make 4th of July travelling easier for residents.



Beginning at 3pm on Tuesday the 3rd , 86 out 131 statewide MDOT projects will have lane restrictions removed for holiday. Construction projects will remain suspended through the 4th and resume again at 6am on Thursday, July 5th. None of the Livingston County work zones will be active during this time. Drivers are being cautioned to still be aware of equipment, shoulder closures, and temporary shifts that may remain in place.



State Transportation Director Kirk Steudle said that the 4th falling in the middle of the week this year has made it difficult to project traffic patterns. AAA is projecting that 1.6-million Michigan residents will travel 50 miles or more from home. This is a 5.5% increase from last year, when the 4th fell on a Tuesday. While they will do their best to keep traffic moving and work zones safe, Steudle said that they can’t shut down all of their projects for an entire week and still meet deadlines for reopening vital roads. For up to date information on MDOT projects and to view statewide lane closures, visit the link below. (MK)