MDOT Seeking Public Input On Draft Transportation Plan

July 30, 2018

The Michigan Department of Transportation is seeking public comment on its draft transportation program, which includes projects for Livingston County.



The transportation program document includes a list of specific projects planned for the next five years in each of MDOT's seven regions, as well as mobility initiatives and revenues. The draft includes rehabilitation projects for I-96 from Chilson to Dorr Road, M-59 from west of Lakena Road to the county line and on M-36 from Kelly Drive to the west village limits of Pinckney. Noise wall construction is also planned on northbound US-23 between 8 Mile and M-36. Public comment on the draft 2019-2023 plan will be accepted through August 21st via an online form on MDOT’s website. The plan is slated for final approval in October and may be viewed in its entirety on our website at WHMI.com.