Two More Measles Cases Reported In Michigan

July 27, 2018

Two more measles cases have been confirmed in neighboring counties and officials in Livingston County want residents to get vaccinated.



The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services has confirmed two additional Measles cases in Oakland and Washtenaw Counties. However these cases aren’t related to the ones in the spring. All four cases were of the result of international travel.



One of the individuals arrived at Detroit Metro Airport on July 18th in the international arrival area of the North Terminal and the person didn’t advise airport officials that they were ill but was considered contagious at the time. The second individual was not contagious during their flight.



Health Promotion Coordinator Chelsea Lantto with the Livingston County Health Department tells WHMI it’s been a year since there have been any local cases of measles but they encourage residents to get vaccinated before they travel internationally.



Officials are in the process of contacting those on the airline flight into Detroit. In 2017, there were 118 cases of measles reported in the US with two cases in Michigan. (EO)