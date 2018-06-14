Highland Township Business To Create 62 New Jobs

June 14, 2018

A local manufacturer was chosen as one of 2 in the state to receive a grant that will help with expansion and the bringing of new jobs to the area. Midwest Glass Fabricators out of Highland Township will be the recipient of a $186,000 Michigan Business Development performance-based grant. This support, which comes from the Michigan Economic Development Corporation, will help the family-owned business with an expansion project that is expected to generate $4.7-million in total capital investment. 62 jobs will be created from it.



Midwest Glass Fabricators already produces glass products for storefronts, mall fronts, and shower enclosures, and more. The expansion will allow them to create a glass laminating line for safety and security glass. To help further, the Highland Township Board of Trustees has offered a 50% tax abatement in support of the project. Co-owner and Chief Executive Officer Jim Iaquinto said that that this new line is a step towards providing safety to buildings nationwide at a price that won’t compromise security. Because of this, he believes it will help establish Michigan as a leader in the arena of safeguarding the public. (Photo- Midwest Glass) (MK)