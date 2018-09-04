Medical Marijuana Education Forum Thursday

September 4, 2018

A Medical Marijuana Education Forum is set this week.



The forum will take place this Thursday at 6pm at the 2/42 Church on Grand River in Genoa Township. Representatives from the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office and the Livingston County Prosecutor’s Office will be in attendance. There is no cost to attend. This is the second attempt for the forum as zero people from the public showed up for the event last August, causing the Sheriff’s Office to cancel the event.



The forum is intended to help educate the public and answer questions they might have on the Michigan Medical Marihuana Act, as well as compliance and changes in law. (JM)