Mental Exam Ordered For Suspect In Former Pinckney Woman's Death

July 5, 2018

The man charged in the brutal stabbing death of a former Pinckney woman has been ordered to undergo a mental health evaluation.



18-year-old Tywaun Sims-Scott is charged with a single count of homicide-open murder in the stabbing death last month of 19-year-old Jamie Barsegian. At a hearing last week in Washtenaw County District Court, Sims-Scott was referred to the Michigan Center for Forensic Psychiatry to undergo a mental evaluation that will determine whether he is competent to stand trial. A follow-up hearing is set for August 30th.



Ypsilanti Police found Sims-Scott in the street on June 15th, armed with knives and blood on his clothes. Police were responding to reports of a man making threats in the area of Leforge Road and North Huron River Drive. Investigation led police to Barsegian’s residence on Green Road, where she was found stabbed to death. Her fiancé previously said they had taken Sims-Scott, who was a neighbor, into their home after he was kicked out of his apartment.



Barsegian’s obituary said she spent “many years living in Pinckney.” (JK)