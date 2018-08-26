Scientists Studying Meteor That Exploded Over Hamburg Twp.

August 26, 2018

Michigan seismologists, with the help of scientists, are studying a meteor that exploded in the air on January 17th and showered small fragments in Livingston County's Hamburg Township. The Detroit Free Press reports that University of Michigan seismologists and scientists at the Scripps Institution of Oceanography in San Diego will publish their combined data in an upcoming research paper.



The findings could help researchers understand how often bolides occur outside the view of witnesses. Bolides are meteors that explode in the atmosphere. It's rare for such large meteor events to occur in a heavily populated area within the recording capability of several scientific instruments. People in Illinois, Indiana, Pennsylvania, Ohio and Missouri also reported seeing the meteor.(AP/TT)