Boil Water Advisory Issued For Some MHOG Customers

September 27, 2018

Some Genoa Township residents are under a boil water advisory following a water main break.



A water main break cut off water to the northern portion of the Oak Pointe development this morning. It affected all of the homes north of the West Crooked Lake outlet, including the North Shore subdivisions. Greg Tatara, the Utility Director for Genoa Township, tells WHMI the 12-inch water main that broke has been repaired and service is restored. However, all residents that were without water earlier are now under precautionary 48-hour boil water notice. That means residents should boil water first only if they intend to directly consume it. Tatara says if residents notice some air or discolored water in the water lines, they should just run water until its clear. Signs are up in affected areas to inform property owners.



Updates and a map of those affected by the boil water advisory can be viewed through the link provided. (JM)