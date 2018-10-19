War Dog Memorial Fundraiser This Saturday

An organization that recognizes and honors heroics dogs is holding a fundraiser this weekend. The Michigan War Dog Memorial is a non-profit that educates the public and performs interments of retired military working dogs and retired service dogs. This Saturday they are holding a fundraiser at VFW Post 9914 on North Duck Lake Road in Highland Township. Money raised will be used to support their efforts in honoring the fallen animals as well as helping with the continuing restoration of their grounds, located in Lyon Township.



Several businesses and individuals from the local area have donated a multitude of items for a silent auction. Over 100 gift baskets will be available to bid on. The fundraiser begins at noon, with lunch being served at 1pm, and a new war dog presentation happening at 1:30. The auction closes at 3:30 pm.



For more information on the Michigan War Dog Memorial and all they do, visit their website, www.mwdm.org.(MK)