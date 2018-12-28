Nine Local Companies Receiving Award Money To Train Skilled Workers

December 28, 2018

Grant money from a local organization will help several Livingston County businesses build up their force of skilled workers. Michigan Works! Southeast works with employers and job seekers to help develop and fill needs in the workforce. They announced this week that will be receiving more than $2.3-million in grant money from the Michigan Talent Investment Agency.



The 9 Livingston County companies receiving awards are Boss Engineering, Almetals, Inc; CRW Plastics, Fortech Products, GKI Foods, Koppert Biological Systems, Rex Materials, Trilogy- The Willows at Howell, and Unified Industries. In total, they will collectively share more than $97,000 in awards, ranging from just over $1,100 to just shy of $25,000.



The awards are part of the state’s Going PRO Talent Fund, which provides competitive awards for training that enhances talent, productivity and employee retention. This, in turn, increases the quality and competitive of Michigan’s businesses. Michigan Works!



Southeast Business Service Manager Jim Coutu said both the state and federal government have recognized the shortage of skilled workers in new technologies and are focused on helping employers enhance and upscale their current staff. These grant awards will help the Livingston County businesses offset some of their training costs in doing so. To learn more about Michigan Works! Southeast and the services they provide for both employers and job seekers, visit their website, www.mwse.org. (MK)