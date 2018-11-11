Congressman Bishop Visits Challenger Elementary

Congressman Mike Bishop recently visited a local elementary school to talk with students about protecting the environment.



Congressman Bishop visited Challenger Elementary and spoke with students in Abby Aldred’s third-grade class about protecting the environment. The visit was prompted by letters the students wrote regarding the oil pipeline that runs through the Straits of Mackinac. The students wrote the letters following their science unit Earth and Me, which covered how humans affect the environment. During the science unit, students researched oil spills and pipelines in Michigan. Aldred says as they conducted their research, students had concerns about the oil pipeline that runs under the Straits of Mackinac.



Using guiding questions, she says students wrote to Congressman Bishop to share their concerns and inquire what the government was doing to prevent an oil spill. Aldred says the science unit turned into a wonderful lesson in civics for the students. One student said the project was about helping the earth and helping the Great Lakes from getting oil in them and hurting the animals. During his visit, Bishop answered several questions from students regarding the pipeline and protecting the environment. He also read a book to the students. (JM)