Super PAC Pulls Funding For Congressman Mike Bishop

September 29, 2018

A Super PAC dedicated to protecting and strengthening the Republican Majority in the House of Representatives says it's pulling funding from 8th District Congressman Mike Bishop, who is locked in an election race that analysts feel could go either way.



The Congressional Leadership Fund is linked to House Speaker Paul Ryan and had set aside at least $2.2 million of television air time in Michigan to help defend Bishop. The incumbent Rochester Republican is facing two challengers, Democrat Elissa Slotkin and Libertarian Brian Ellison. Slotkin, a Holly native, is a former CIA analyst who worked on national security in the Bush and Obama administrations. She has raised more money than Bishop in every reporting period in the 2018 cycle. CLF spokeswoman Courtney Alexander told the Detroit News "CLF will continue to run strong field operations in districts and will continue to conduct polling and evaluate races across the country, as they do everything they can to protect the Republican majority.



The Bishop campaign did not appear to be concerned by the CLF pulling out funding. Bishop Consultant Stu Sandler says "There is more than $5 million in other spending from NRCC, America First and other conservative groups. Our internal polling has Mike Bishop winning.”



Slotkin's spokesperson Laura Epstein told WHMI "CLF is taking note of the same things we’re seeing: Elissa is building support across the political spectrum, due to her bipartisan service record and commitment to working on the issues that people care about most, like bringing down the cost of healthcare and prescription drugs.”



Last January, CLF expanded its national field program to 27 offices in “key” congressional districts across the country, including a field office in Michigan’s 8th District to help defend Bishop’s seat. The latest shift by CLF in moving support away from Michigan's 8th District was said to be part of a shuffling of money to the broadcast markets in other states. (JM)