Man Discovers Body In Milford, Police Investigating

December 3, 2018

A body was discovered in a wooded area near an elementary school in Milford on Sunday morning.



Milford Police are investigating but have not yet identified the man, other than to say he is middle-age and not a Milford resident. A resident walking his dog discovered the body near Kurtz Elementary School and called police around 8:40am Sunday. Police Chief Tom Lindberg tells WHMI they are still working to notify loved ones but there is nothing at all to indicate foul play. He further noted the incident was not related to the school in any way. The body was found on wooded property owned by Huron Valley Schools but it is not actually part of the Kurtz elementary campus. The school issued a letter to parents. Lindberg said the property is accessible from Hill Street and the body was found close to the road. The investigation is still very preliminary and police believe they located the man’s vehicle.



An autopsy will be performed along with toxicology testing, although it could be couple months before those results are known. (JM)