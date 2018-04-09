Milford Department Of Public Services To Host Open House

April 9, 2018

The first ever Village of Milford Department of Public Services Open House is planned in May.



Guests will have an opportunity to learn more about what goes into maintaining the Village parks, infrastructure and other aspects. Village DPS staff will have some trucks and large equipment on display for kids and community members to view. There will also be information on hand regarding drinking water and wellhead protection, storm water management, and other topics.



The open house will take place on Saturday, May 5th from 9am to noon at the Civic Center located at 1100 Atlantic Street. A link to the event page is provided. (JM)