Milford Man Killed In Unadilla Township Motorcycle Crash

July 30, 2018

A motorcyclist was killed Saturday in a crash in Unadilla Township, one of three people killed locally in motorcycle crashes over the weekend.



Unadilla Township Police say a 64-year-old Milford man, identified as Richard Sanglier, was killed Saturday afternoon when his motorcycle collided with a pickup truck. The incident happened at about 4:30 p.m. as Sanglier rounded the curve at Gregory and Wasson roads in Gregory and struck a pickup truck. He then hit another pickup that was stopped at a yield sign waiting for the other vehicles to pass. Sanglier was pronounced dead at the scene. No one else was injured in the crash.



The Unadilla Township Fire Department, Stockbridge Area Emergency Services Authority and Livingston County Ambulance assisted at the scene, along with Survival Flight and an accident reconstruction team comprised of deputies from the Livingston County Sheriff's Office and a Green Oak Township Police officer. The cause of the crash remains under investigation. Alcohol, controlled substances and excessive speed are not believed to be contributing factors.



Also under investigation is a motorcycle crash Sunday afternoon in Handy Township at Owosso and W. Allen roads that killed a 28-year-old Laingsburg resident riding a motorcycle and a 31-year-old passenger from Fowlerville. Authorities say they collided with a van as it turned onto W. Allen Road. (JK)