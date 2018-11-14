Milford Township Man Accidentally Shoots Himself

November 14, 2018

A local man accidentally shot himself over the weekend while cleaning his gun.



Deputies with the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office Highland Township substation were called out shortly before 4pm Saturday to the 3500 block of Emerald Park on the report of an accidental discharge of a firearm. A 55-year-old Milford Township man was said to be cleaning his 9mm semi-automatic handgun but failed to extract the remaining round from inside the chamber. While cleaning the firearm, the subject shot himself in the leg, just above the knee. A report states cleaning supplies were found on the kitchen counter.



The Highland Township Fire Department responded and transported the man to a nearby hospital for a non-life threatening injury. Deputies placed the handgun into safekeeping pending the investigation. (JM)