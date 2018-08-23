Milford Police Hiring School Crossing Guards

As anther school year approaches, a local police department is putting out the call for crossing guards.



The Milford Police Department is currently looking for school crossing guards and immediate openings are available. Officials say those interested in applying must be available Monday through Friday from 8:45am to 9:15am and from 3:45pm to 4:15pm. Pay is $12.50 an hour. Candidates must be 18 years of age, dependable and have no criminal history. Individuals will be subject to a background investigation.



All interested candidates are asked to contact Officer J.D. Panza at Milford Police at 248-684-1815 or via email at jpanza@milfordpolice.com. (JM)