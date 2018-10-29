Village Of Milford To Host Final Public Meeting Tonight On Revised Road Millage

October 29, 2018

The second and final public education meeting on a proposed road millage in the Village of Milford is tonight.



Two proposed charter amendments will appear on the November ballot. The first would increase the pay of elected Village Council members, which has remained at $7.50 per meeting since the adoption of the current Village Charter by voters in 1958. The change cannot be done via a vote by Council, only voters. The larger of the two ballot proposals, and the one that will be the focus of tonight’s public information session, is a revised road millage for additional projects in the Village. It would alter the 20-year-road millage adopted by voters in 2012. It would actually lower the millage rate to 2.9 mills but extend the length of the revised millage out to 2032 to generate funding for additional road projects.



Tonight’s public information session starts at 7pm at the Milford Civic Center on Atlantic Street. It will feature presentations from staff and consulting engineers, as well as an opportunity for questions and answers. Detailed information on the proposed Charter amendments is available on the Village of Milford website. (JM)