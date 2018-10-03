Mobile Secretary Of State Office Coming To South Lyon

A full service Secretary of State mobile office will make a stop at a local library later this month.



The Secretary of State Mobile Office will pay a visit to the Salem-South Lyon District Library on Pontiac Trail on Wednesday, October 17th. The office will be open from noon to 6pm to serve area customers by offering a full range of services. Secretary of State Ruth Johnson says all of the services of a traditional office will be brought right into the community, where residents can have their transactions handled quickly and easily.



Tab renewals, voter registration, address changes, signing up for the Michigan Organ Donor Registry and other services will all be available at the mobile office. Residents can also ask questions about the elimination of Driver Responsibility Fees, including those who have associated debt or a related driver’s license suspension. (JK)