Mobile SOS Office Coming To Brighton Later This Month

October 16, 2018

Local residents can receive full Secretary of State services from the traveling office when it makes a stop in Brighton later this month.



The Secretary of State Mobile Office will pay a visit to the Brighton District Library on Monday, Oct. 29 and Tuesday, Oct. 30. The office will be open from noon to 6pm both days to serve area customers by offering a full range of services. Secretary of State Ruth Johnson says all of the services of a traditional office will be brought right into the community, where residents can have their transactions handled quickly and easily. Tab renewals, voter registration, address changes, signing up for the Michigan Organ Donor Registry and other services will all be available at the mobile office.



Residents can also ask questions about the elimination of Driver Responsibility Fees, including those who have associated debt or a related driver’s license suspension. (JK)