Mobsteel Founder Preparing For Cleary Car/Cooking Challenge

April 26, 2018

An event at Cleary University’s Livingston campus next week will help build student-business connections while raising funds for the school’s enrichment programs.



“Vehicle to a Better Future” will kick off the university’s spring commencement events. Set for Thursday, May 3rd from 5-9pm at Cleary University’s Johnson Center, it will pair area business executives with star chefs to complete for the Cleary Culinary Cup. One of those participating will be Adam Genei, whose custom car rebuilding company Mobsteel has shops in Detroit and Brighton and was featured on the History Channel show “Detroit Steel.” Genei was a guest on WHMI’s “Mike & Jon in the Morning” and says the fundraiser is a fun way to mix automobiles and food as each team will prepare a dish based on the make, model, origin and color of one of the vehicles.



The event also raised funds that Cleary University officials say are invested back into the classroom to enhance student learning. Attendees will also have the chance to win a full four-year scholarship to Cleary that they can use themselves or give as a gift.



