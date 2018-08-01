More Space and Support Found At Fowlerville Library's New Location

August 1, 2018

The Fowlerville District Library is already seeing a jump in success at its new location, despite only having occupied the site for about a month and a half.



The library’s Board of Trustees purchased the building at the old site of the Curtis Grocery Store on Grand Street in Fowlerville in May of 2017. It officially opened June 15th and took the library that was once housed in a building of 4,225 square-feet to a total of 17,000 square-feet. Board member Marion Cornett says the 11-member staff loves their new home and is proud it was purchased for $625,000 with money the board had already saved, instead of having to go to taxpayers for money.



Since opening, Library Director Beth Lowe says they have already issued three times as many library cards compared to this time last year and have library patrons visiting two to three times more often. Lowe says that’s just one piece of proof that libraries are not becoming obsolete.



In addition to more space, the library’s new location allows for the presence of therapy and reading dogs, and can be utilized as a warming or cooling center on days with extreme weather temperatures. Once the library’s former building is sold, the money will be used to fund phase two of the library’s transformation, which will include fencing and exterior work. (DK)