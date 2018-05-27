Motorcyclist Seriously Injured in Crash at US-23 and M-36

May 27, 2018

Police are investigating an accident at around 7:30 this morning when a motorcycle rider lost control of his cycle and hit the concrete median on US-23 near M-36 in Whitmore Lake. Green Oak Township Fire Chief Kevin Gentry says EMS first responders arrived at the scene and found the motorcycle rider unconscious.



They transported him to the University of Michigan Medical Center in Ann Arbor for treatment of multiple injuries. The identity of the cyclist, who sustained life-threatening injuries, is not being released at this time.



The southbound lanes of US-23 were shut down in that area for a couple of hours due to the accident. Gentry says fog was extremely heavy in the area at the time of the crash, which severely reduced visibility. The Green Oak Township Police Dept. is investigating the accident. (TT)