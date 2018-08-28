Deputies Respond To Motorcycle Crash, Overturned Semi

August 28, 2018

A motorcyclist was hospitalized after rear-ending a car on US-23 early this morning.



Deputies with the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched around 6:30am to US-23, south of White Lake Road for a car vs. motorcycle accident. Preliminary investigation revealed a 50-year-old Flint resident was operating a 2002 Harley Davidson and traveling southbound on US-23 in the left hand lane when traffic stopped suddenly in front of him. The motorcyclist was unable to stop and rear-ended a Ford Fusion operated by a 26-year-old Flushing resident. The motorcyclist, who was not wearing a helmet, sustained serious injuries from the crash and was transported to Genesys Hospital by Livingston County Ambulance. Alcohol did not appear to be a factor and the Fenton City Fire Department assisted on scene.



In addition to the motorcycle crash, deputies were also busy with a separate incident on I-96 in which a semi overturned after the driver fell asleep, resulting in some traffic issues during the early morning commute. Deputies responded to that incident around 1:30am on eastbound I-96, between Highland Road and Fowlerville Road. Preliminary investigation revealed a 39-year-old Roscommon resident was operating a 2011 Freightliner when he fell asleep. The tractor-trailer went off the freeway to the right, into a ditch and rolled on its side.



Sheriff Mike Murphy tells WHMI no one was hurt in the incident. He says alcohol and speed do not appear to be factors in the crash, and the driver was issued a citation for careless driving. The right lane of I-96 was closed for approximately five hours while the tractor-trailer was removed from the area. Murphy says that did create a bit of a mess and inconvenience for morning rush hour commuters. He said everyone did a good job getting it cleaned up but noted incidents with semi-trailers always involve a bit of recovery work. (JM)