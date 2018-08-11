Motorcyclist Hospitalized After Friday Crash On Grand River

A motorcyclist is hospitalized with life threatening injuries following a crash in Genoa Township Friday.



The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were dispatched shortly before 5pm for the single motorcycle injury crash. Preliminary investigation revealed that a 35-year-old Howell resident was operating a 2012 Harley Davidson, traveling west on East Grand River, approaching the intersection of Westbury Boulevard. The motorcycle operator lost control while attempting to avoid traffic entering Grand River from Westbury Boulevard. The motorcyclist suffered life threatening injuries and was transported to the University of Michigan Medical Center in Ann Arbor by Livingston County EMS. The westbound lanes of East Grand River were closed for approximately one hour for investigation.



The Sheriff’s Office says the motorcyclist was not wearing a helmet and speed appears to be a factor in the crash. It remains under investigation. Deputies were assisted on scene by personnel from the Brighton Area Fire Department and EMS. (JM)