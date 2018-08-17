Motorcyclist Seriously Injured In Handy Township Crash

August 17, 2018

A Handy Township crash Thursday seriously injured a motorcyclist.



The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were dispatched around 7:20pm to the intersection of Grand River and Stow Road for a crash involving a motorcycle and Jeep Wrangler. The preliminary investigation indicates a 40-year-old resident of Sidney Township in Montcalm County was operating a 2013 Harley Davidson motorcycle eastbound on Grand River when he rear ended a 2013 Jeep Wrangler pulling a trailer. The Jeep was operated by a 31 year old, also a Sidney Township resident, who was stopping for traffic in front of her.



Both were reportedly on their way to the Easy Rider Festival taking place this weekend at the Fowlerville Fairgrounds. The motorcycle operator suffered life-threatening injuries and was transported to Sparrow Hospital by Livingston County EMS while the operator of the Jeep was not injured. Grand River was closed for approximately 3 hours during the investigation. The motorcycle operator was not wearing a helmet while speed and alcohol do not appear to be factors in the crash.



The crash remains under investigation by the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Safety Division. Deputies were assisted at the scene by personnel from the Fowlerville Area Fire Department and Livingston County EMS. (JK)