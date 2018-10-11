MSP Brighton Post To Host Citizens Academy

October 11, 2018

Residents interested in learning more about the Michigan State Police will have an opportunity to do so starting next month.



The Michigan State Police Brighton Post is preparing to host another Citizens’ Academy, which will start November 7th and end December 12th. The academy will meet on Wednesdays from 7 to 9pm and is open to anyone 21 years of age and older who is able to pass a preliminary background check. It gives citizens the opportunity to get to know personnel at the Brighton Post, become familiar with the mission and operation of the MSP, understand the procedures troopers follow and increase awareness of the role law enforcement plays in the community. A graduation ceremony will be held on Wednesday, December 19th.



Individuals who are interested in attending the Citizens’ Academy should contact Trooper Scott Hammond of the Brighton Post at 810-227-1051 or email him at hammonds1@michigan.gov. (JK)