Event To "Stuff The Blue Goose" With School Supplies In Brighton Today

July 26, 2018

A school supply collection event is planned today in Brighton.



The Michigan State Police Brighton Post is partnering with the Livingston Educational Service Agency (LESA) and Target to gather back to school supplies for the families in Livingston County. The MSP Brighton Post located at 4337 Buno Road in Brighton Township will serve as a drop off location for back to school supplies until Monday, August 13th. State Police will also be hosting two “Stuff the Blue Goose” events at the Brighton Target store on Challis Road today from 10am until 2pm. Another event will take place on Thursday, August 9th from 2 to 6pm at the store. MSP partners with various agencies throughout the year collecting items needed for families in our communities. During the Stuff the Blue Goose events, backpacks and back to school supplies will be collected for LESA. All donated items will be distributed to families in Livingston County during LESA’s annual Backpacks for Kids/Connect for Kids event which will be held in August.



“Blue Goose” refers to the name of MSP patrol vehicles. During the collection events at Target, a Trooper will be on site with patrol vehicles available to be “stuffed” or filled with all of the provided donations. (JM)