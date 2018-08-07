Event To "Stuff The Blue Goose" With School Supplies In Brighton

August 7, 2018

A collection drive will return to Brighton this week to help ensure local students have a successful start to the school year.



The Michigan State Police Brighton Post has partnered with the Livingston Educational Service Agency (LESA) and Target to gather back to school supplies for families in Livingston County. The MSP Brighton Post located at 4337 Buno Road in Brighton Township is again serving as a drop off location for back to school supplies until Monday, August 13th. State Police will host a final “Stuff the Blue Goose” event at the Brighton Target store on Challis Road Thursday, August 9th from 2 to 6pm. MSP partners with various agencies throughout the year collecting items needed for families in our communities. During the Stuff the Blue Goose events, backpacks and back to school supplies will be collected for LESA. All donated items will be distributed to families in Livingston County during LESA’s annual Backpacks for Kids/Connect for Kids event which will be held later this month.



“Blue Goose” refers to the name of MSP patrol vehicles. During the collection events at Target, a Trooper will be on site with patrol vehicles available to be “stuffed” or filled with all of the provided donations. (JM)