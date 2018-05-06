5 Kilometers Of Wet, Muddy Obstacle Course Coming To Mt. Brighton

May 6, 2018

Adventure seekers of all ages and skill levels are invited to run an obstacle course fundraiser for the Brighton Rotary Club.



The Top of Mountain Dash or Crash is coming back to Mt. Brighton on Saturday, May 19th. This year’s course will take runners all over the ski hill and golf course, while also asking them to navigate other natural features of the grounds like swamps and ponds. Fourteen obstacles stand between the start and finish lines including a tire bridge, log job, and multiple climbing walls. The race ends with a final trek down the main slope where runners will face the full force of Mt.Brighton’s snow guns showering water over the course. Kids will have an opportunity to get dirty, too, with a pair of 1-mile runs guaranteed to get them muddy and wet.



Proceeds will help support the Brighton Rotary Club and their many programs, like the Rotary Raiders. The Rotary Raiders help low-income, house-bound residents by building ramps at their homes to help them gain back a bit of their personal freedom. This fundraiser also helps provide college scholarships for high school students, supports literacy programs in the county, helps Gleaners Food bank, and much more.



Adults can participate in the 5K run for $45. The fee for the kids run is $15. Parking is free and there is no entrance fee for the event. Spectators can ride the chair lift to the top of the hill where they can see roughly 75% of the event. There will be music, food, and a kids zone, as well. Register before this Monday to receive an event t-shirt. For more information, or to sign up, visit the link below. (MK)