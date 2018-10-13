Nassar Survivor Among Speakers At Habitat Luncheon

October 13, 2018

A luncheon event next week will celebrate area women who have overcome adversity to accomplish truly wonderful things in their lives and communities.



Habitat for Humanity of Livingston County will host the 1st annual Arise & Shine: Winning Women 2018. It’s a celebration of area women and their accomplishments. There are three honorees this year.



The first is Olivia Venuto, a Michigan State University Larry Nassar survivor who will share her experience and how she overcame tremendous obstacles. She is now doing great things to create a culture of acceptance and understanding toward survivors, while working to erase the stigma attached to sexual assault and abuse.



The next honoree is Becky Gremore, who grew up in ten school districts and five foster homes as an abuse and neglect case but persevered and graduated from Howell Public Schools as a straight-A student. She has her own family now and as a Habitat Partner Family single mom, she wants to give her family the foundation she never had.



The final honoree is OLHSA’s Livingston County Director Erica Karfonta, who brings a story of courage and sacrifice. She is a passionate advocate of those living in poverty throughout southeastern Michigan. After overcoming a childhood spent facing challenges with poverty, Karfonta goes beyond her day job to help others.



The celebration luncheon is free and will take place next Thursday, October 18th from 11:30am to 1pm in the main auditorium of 2/42 Community Church in Genoa Township. Attendees will be asked to consider a goodwill donation to Habitat for Humanity, which helps families build a strong and solid foundation for their future. Details can be found through the link. (JM)