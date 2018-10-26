National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day Saturday

A number of local police agencies are taking part in another National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day this weekend.



Local agencies are partnering with the Drug Enforcement Administration to provide a venue for citizens to dispose of unwanted, unused or expired prescription drugs. The drop off service is free and anonymous, with no questions asked. However no liquids, inhalers, patches, or syringes will be accepted at the sites.



Drugs can be dropped off from 10am to 2pm this Saturday at a variety of area agencies. Among them include the Michigan State Police Brighton Post, the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office, and the Brighton, South Lyon, Wixom and Fenton Police Departments. MSP Colonel Kriste Kibbey Etue says troopers see daily the devastation caused by opioid and prescription drug abuse, accidental poisonings and overdoses and ask people check their homes and get rid of any medications no longer needed. Further, disposing of unused medicines by flushing them down the toilet or throwing them in the trash can pose safety and health hazards. National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day is held twice a year, in April and October. During the April 2018 effort, MSP posts collected roughly 966 pounds of prescription drugs.



A complete list of drop-off locations this Saturday and other information is available through the provided link. (JM)