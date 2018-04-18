New CSC Charges Filed Against Fenton Township Man

April 18, 2018

New charges have been filed against a Fenton Township man previously jailed for the alleged ongoing sexual assault of a child.



53-year-old Michael Sackrider was arrested on March 26th and charged with five counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct and one count of second-degree criminal sexual conduct. The Genesee County Sheriff’s Office says they were initially contacted about the incidents in January. The alleged victim told investigators Sackrider, who was her mother’s ex-boyfriend, sexually assaulted her several times at his Linden Road home from 2006 through 2015 when she was between the ages of 11 and 16.



Now court records indicate two new charges were filed April 11th in Genesee County District Court against Sackrider for a felony count of third-degree CSC and fourth-degree CSC, both with an incapacitated victim. Officials say the incident prompting the new charges took place in July 2017. Sackrider has since been released from custody after posting bond, but is required to wear an electronic tether. A probable cause conference on the new charges has been scheduled for April 26th. (JK)