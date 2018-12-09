Mill Pond Park in Downtown Brighton Gets New Holiday Lights

December 9, 2018

As a result of donations from local organizations and private contributors, Mill Pond Park in downtown Brighton has bright, new holiday lights this year. The $18,000 project was the idea of Greater Brighton Area Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Pam McConeghy, who took it upon herself to spearhead the new holiday lighting display effort.



The blue and white lights now adorn the many trees that line the perimeter of Mill Pond Park. McConeghy tells WHMI that the Downtown Development Authority, the Principal Shopping District and local businesses all chipped in to make sure Brighton had new holiday decorations at the Mill Pond.



McConeghy says the chamber will continue to purchase more new holiday lights in the next couple of years so that the entire downtown, including Grand River, will have new holiday lighting. McConeghy says she has had many compliments on how beautiful the new lighting looks, adding that makes her proud for having been associated with the project. (TT)