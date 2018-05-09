New Hudson Man Bound Over For Trial In Infant's Beating

May 9, 2018

A trial has been ordered for a New Hudson man charged with the severe beating of his girlfriend’s infant son.



At a preliminary hearing Tuesday for 23-year-old Seth Blumberg, a doctor testified that the five-month-old child suffered a variety of injuries including fractured ribs and bleeding inside his head. At the conclusion of the hearing, Blumberg was bound over to Oakland County Circuit Court for trial on charges of assault with intent to murder and 1st degree child abuse.



Police began investigating after the child’s mother brought the infant to the hospital March 29th when she noticed bruising on the child had become more pronounced over the course of a week. An Oakland County Sheriff’s deputy testified previously that Blumberg admitted trying to kill the infant, including trying to choke him, so he could spend more time with the child’s mother. The child’s mother said she dated Blumberg for about a month before moving into a two-bedroom apartment with him and his step-brother on March 1st. She testified there were numerous occasions when Blumberg was being too rough with the infant, including picking the child up by his head.



Blumberg remains jailed under a $500,000 cash bond pending a May 17th arraignment in circuit court. At the time of his arrest, Blumberg was on probation from a 2016 guilty plea to charges of possessing child sexually abusive material and two counts of criminal sexual conduct involving someone ages 13-15. (JK)