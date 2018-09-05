New President Selected For St. Joseph Mercy Livingston

September 5, 2018

A new president has been chosen to lead two-area hospitals in a statewide network.



The Saint Joseph Mercy Health System announced on Tuesday that Bill Manns will be taking over the lead at St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor and St. Joseph Mercy Livingston. A 27-year veteran of health care administration, Manns is coming east from sister-hospital Mercy Health Saint Mary’s in Grand Rapids. Parent company Trinity Health president and CEO Rob Casalou said that after considering several outstanding candidates, it was Manns leadership qualities and impressive track record that made him the ideal choice. In his 5 years at Saint Mary’s, Manns turned it into one of the network’s top performing hospitals, culminating in a spot on the Truven Analytics 100 Top Hospitals list this past year. In his time there he oversaw several renovations including the construction of a $50-million surgical suite and the current revamping of the maternity unit.



Manns said that he is looking forward to bringing his experience leading strategy to the Ann Arbor and Livingston markets. He will begin his new role in October, once interim leadership is in place at Mercy Health Saint Mary’s. (MK)