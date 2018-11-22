North Second Street Closed This Weekend in City of Brighton

November 22, 2018

Officials with the City of Brighton are reminding motorists that North Second Street will be closed this weekend for paving.



A memo from City DPW Director Marcel Goch notes that the contractor will be preparing North Second street on Friday and Saturday, November 23rd and 24th, with plans to pave the road on Sunday and Monday, the 25th and 26th. This scheduled is dependent on the weather conditions.The road will be closed to all through traffic during this time; however, residents will have access to their homes.