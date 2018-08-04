Portion Of N. Second Street To Close Monday In City Of Brighton

August 4, 2018

A street closure starts Monday as part of a reconstruction project in the City of Brighton.



North Second Street from Cedar Street to Cross Street will be closed to thru traffic beginning on Monday to continue utility upgrades to the water main and sanitary sewer, as well as perform pavement replacement. The full closure is being conducted to keep the project on schedule and to ensure the safety of motorists, pedestrians, and contractors. During the closure, access to the public parking area north of businesses located on Main Street will be available from Millpond Lane. Local traffic on North Second Street will still have access to businesses and residences. Motorists should follow posted detour routes. Construction updates will be provided on the City’s website and social media accounts as the project progresses.



Meanwhile, the City’s contractor has provided an updated estimated schedule based on closing North Second Street. New sanitary sewer leads should be completed by the end of August, and excavation and gravel installation on the southbound side of North Second Street is to be completed by early September. New water main installation and service is projected to be completed by late September and excavation and gravel installation on the northbound side of North Second Street should be completed by late September.



The City says construction is anticipated to conclude in late fall. However, some minor restoration of lawn areas not completed in the 2018 growing season will be completed in the early spring of 2019. (JM)