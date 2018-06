Lane Closure On Northbound US-23 Thursday

June 26, 2018

A lane closure is planned on US-23 in Livingston County later this week, resulting in potential delays.



The Michigan Department of Transportation advises that northbound US-23 will be closed between Crouse Road and Clyde Road on Thursday, from 4am to 2pm. The lane closure is needed to accommodate patch work and motorists are advised to travel with caution in the area.



As with all construction, M-DOT says the work is weather dependent. (JM)