Northfield Township Finalist In Kaboom! Play Everywhere Challenge

June 2, 2018

Northfield Township has an opportunity to transform a non-motorized path as part of a grant challenge.



Northfield Township recently submitted an idea form to the “KaBOOM! Play Everywhere” grant committee. The idea was selected as a finalist in the award process and a full proposal must be submitted by June 15th. The Play Everywhere Challenge will award $720,000 in grants, ranging from $10,000 to $80,000, to winners with great ideas that integrate play into everyday life and unexpected places.



The Northfield Township idea involves transforming the Barker Road Non-Motorized Path into the “Barker Road Play Path”. The vision is to incorporate hopscotch and other sidewalk games painted onto the path, signage for talking and walking games, small play installations and community murals among others. Officials say by enhancing the path, it would engage families in play while walking the path and encourage use by all residents by making it a fun family experience, not just a way to get from here to there.



Township officials say they’re excited for the opportunity, and welcome any ideas that will make the pathway the most fun. A budget must be submitted with the proposal that’s based on actual costs including permit fees and labor costs. Grant recipients will be announced in August. (JM)