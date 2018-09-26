Volunteers Sought To Help Work On North Village Trail

Northfield Township is seeking volunteers to help out with a trail project this weekend.



The Parks & Recreation Board will be out at the North Village lakefront property working on a perimeter trail starting at 1:00 this Saturday afternoon. The township says they’ll be out working for a few hours and are looking for some volunteers that can spare any amount of time. The perimeter trail has been marked and now just needs to be cleared out so that it can be used by residents. Organizers say they will be out rain or shine Saturday. Those interested in volunteering should wear boots and bring gloves, as Parks & Rec members will be bringing some of the more heavy equipment such as brush hogs and chain saws. However, if anyone has rakes, shovels, wheelbarrows, or other equipment that might be helpful, they are welcome to bring them. Volunteers are being instructed to park at the post office.



More information is available on the Northfield Township Facebook page. The link is provided. Facebook photo. (JM)