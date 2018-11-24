Openings On Boards In Northfield Township

November 24, 2018

Northfield Township residents are being encouraged to get involved and apply for various openings on municipal boards.



Officials say 2018 will soon be coming to an end, and with that comes the end of some member's terms on various township boards. There are anticipated openings on the planning commission, zoning board of appeals and board of review, with both members and alternates needed.



If any of the various openings are of interest, individuals are asked to complete the "Boards and Commissions Application" and turn in their submission by Wednesday, December 5th. The Township Board of Trustees will be looking to fill the openings at an upcoming meeting. The application is attached. (JM)