Single North Village Proposal Under Consideration By Northfield Twp.

June 30, 2018

A proposal to develop a 23 acre space in Northfield Township is now under consideration.



The Northfield Township Downtown Development Authority and Downtown Planning Group created a request for proposal to develop the mixed-use parcel called North Village. The area is located next to downtown Whitmore Lake. The deadline to submit was June 20th and the township received only one proposal from Lockwood Companies to develop the land. Officials say the proposal fills the needs of the township and complies with the township’s request to address public improvements and private land use, both physically and in terms of community benefit.



The proposal is now being reviewed and scored by Northfield Township’s Planning Consultant, Paul Lippens. It will also be reviewed by the board of trustees within the next few weeks.

(EO/JK)