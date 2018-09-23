Limestone Resurfacing Projects In Northfield Township Start Monday

September 23, 2018

Some road work will be starting up Monday in Northfield Township.



Two projects that start Monday are expected to be completed sometime next week. Kearney Road west of Whitmore Lake Road and Northfield Church Road from Joy Road to Nollar Road are both scheduled for limestone resurfacing. Officials advise that tere will be some daytime closures required for the work. Dixboro Road from Five Mile Road to Six Mile Road will also have limestone resurfacing done with some daytime closures, although that project is anticipated to be completed by October 5th. All of the dates are tentative and subject to change due to weather conditions.



Finally, the township advises that Main Street will be closed from Barker Road to the Public Safety Building at 8350 Main Street next Friday, from 3:45pm until approximately 4:45pm for the Whitmore Lake Homecoming Parade. (JM)