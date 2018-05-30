Two Arrested During Memorial Day Home Invasion In Lyon Township

May 30, 2018

Oakland County deputies have arrested two individuals involved in a Memorial Day home invasion in Lyon Township.



Officers from the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office Lyon Township Substation responded to a report of a home invasion in progress around 2:15pm, Monday afternoon. One subject was reported armed with a hand gun. The home is located on the 22,000 block of Napier Road.



Deputies arrived and determined that the armed person, a 52-year-old male from Lyon Township, has been involved in an ongoing dispute with multiple others who rent the residence. They discovered there is also an ongoing civil matter between the landlord and tenants, who are two 44-year-old females. Before officers arrived, a verbal argument escalated the situation. Deputies arrested the male for Felonious Assault with a Firearm.



A 43-year-old female at the scene was also for being in violation of a personal protection order. The two were taken to Oakland County Jail and lodged, pending the issuance of criminal charges. (MK)