Oceola Officials Pass 2018-19 Budget

June 11, 2018

The Oceola Township Board of Trustees has approved their next fiscal year budget.



The Board approved an approximate $1.6-million 2018-19 fiscal year budget at their regular meeting Thursday night. Oceola Supervisor Bill Bamber was positive about the township’s finances. He said they are in “very good shape financially” and that will allow them to get some special project done over the next year. One was road improvements throughout the township. Bamber also speculated about the possibility of a pavilion being built for the public at town hall.



Public hearings were held for proposed millage rates earlier in the night, but no comment was made. As it was, property tax millage was set at .6735 mills, along with a road levy of .9641 mills.



Some office staff workers and elected officials were all granted a 2% increase in wages by Board vote. The Supervisor, Clerk, and Treasurer’s office were all approved to make approximately $61,500 next year. Trustees will earn $10,400, with an additional $95 coming per board meeting they attend. Bamber said this raise came by looking at the federal rate of inflation and matching it. The Supervisor said there weren’t any real challenges to putting this budget together, which will take effect on July 1st. (MK)